UNA, Alabama A&M sign agreement to encourage A&M graduates to pursue UNA nursing program

FLORENCE, Ala. — The University of North Alabama and Alabama A&M University have signed a learning agreement (Memorandum of Understanding) to develop a partnership and benefit A&M graduates pursuing the accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing track at UNA.

The accelerated BSN track allows students to complete their nursing requirements in a 16-month timeframe, which allows qualified and able nurses to enter the healthcare setting sooner.

“This agreement builds on Alabama A&M University’s strength in the biological sciences and

provides its students a defined pathway to pursue a career in the nursing/healthcare profession

within 16 months,” Dr. Daniel Wims, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs and Research at AAMU. said in a press release.

AAMU graduates who qualify are eligible to receive scholarship funds to minimize the financial burden of completing their degree.

“The accelerated BSN track has been such a benefit for hospitals and healthcare providers in

Alabama and throughout the region,” Dr. Vicki Pierce, Dean of the Anderson College of

Nursing and Health Professions said in a press release.

“We are so pleased to welcome Alabama A&M students to our campus to participate in our accelerated BSN track and to continue to serve as the workforce development university for Alabama.” said Dr. Ross Alexander, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at UNA.