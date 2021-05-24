Uber to offer free rides to vaccination sites

FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo is an Uber office in Secaucus, New Jersey, USA. The U.K. Supreme Court has ruled Friday Feb. 19, 2021, that Uber drivers should be classed as “workers” and not self employed, threatening the Californian company’s business model and holds broader implications for the so-called gig economy. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Beginning on Monday, May 24, Uber will be offering free rides to thousands of vaccination sites across the country.

The “free rides” will be offered as up to $25 off trips to and from vaccination sites. If your selected vaccine required two doses, the discount applies to each leg of the trip.

The offer comes as part of the White House’s plan to reach 70% of the U.S. population to be fully vaccinated by July 4. Less than 7% of those 18-24 year old and less than 19% of those aged 25-39 are fully vaccinated, according to a news release from Uber.

“We are proud to work with the White House to help achieve this goal and make it as easy as possible for all Americans to get vaccinated,” wrote Uber CEO Dara Khosorowshahi in a statement. “We’ve built a new easy-to-use in-app experience, integrating vaccines.gov data directly into the Uber app, where users will be able to find nearby available vaccines from tens of thousands of local providers, in addition to information about supply and manufacturers at each location.”

In order to book an appointment for a free vaccine ride, simply open the Uber app and tap “Vaccine,” then follow the instructions under the “get your free ride” tab between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. through July 4. Face coverings or masks are required for both riders and drivers while in an Uber vehicle, even after vaccination.