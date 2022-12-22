(KTLA) — ‘Tis the season for end-of-the-year roundups.
Uber Eats is the latest company to share its yearly summary detailing the most popular takeout trends, delivery combos and unique delivery requests it received this year.
For 2022’s most popular takeout trends, Uber Eats shared that people preferred non-alcoholic drinks more than alcoholic, didn’t want ranch dressing as much compared to previous years, and saw a spike in convenience store orders for Klondike’s Choco Taco ice cream, which was discontinued earlier this year.
The company also shared that people requested French fries and hash browns the most on Thanksgiving and that Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco was the most popular drink during the fall, thanks mostly to a viral TikTok video.
The following were the most popular delivery combos in the U.S.:
Burrito + Cheese
French Fries + Salt
Cheeseburger + Diced Onions
Chicken Sandwich + Fries
Breakfast Sandwich + American Cheese
Soup + Bread
Pancakes + Sausage
Pizza + Mozzarella
Salad + Balsamic Vinaigrette
Quesadilla + Sour Cream
Some people wanted to try unique food combinations.
Some unexpected pairings included:
Ham + Cream Cheese
Fruit Roll Up + Hot Cheetos
Pickles + Whipped Cream
Popcorn + Pickle Juice
Dark Chocolate + Tomato Salad
Pizza + Applesauce
Sushi + Ranch
Peanut Butter + Pizza
Cheese + Martinis
Watermelon + Mustard
The company also shared some Uber Eats customers’ unique delivery requests. One customer asked for a dinosaur drawing along with their food, while another asked if the restaurant could leave off the cheese on his wife’s pizza since she loves to eat it but is lactose intolerant.