Fire crews responding to fire at UA’s music building

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Fire crews are engaged with a fire at the music building on the University of Alabama’s (UA) campus, local authorities confirm.

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue (TFR) crews were alerted to a fire at UA’s Moody Music Building at 4:10 p.m. Sunday, according to TFR public information officer, Holly Whigham. University of Alabama Police officers responded as well, school officials say.

There have been no reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire remains unconfirmed. There is no fire in the interior of the building, only in the roof foam insulation, according to TFR Chief Randy Smith. He says firefighters are unable to directly access the roof due to the danger posed by possible storms.

There is not yet an estimate on the damage to the building. Four fire crews are working to protect band uniforms and instruments from the flames.

Authorities called in additional personnel to assist in the three-alarm fire.

@kaitlancollins #alabama Fire is still active at the Moody Music Building pic.twitter.com/mIS33YuaHd — Laura Grantier (@LauraGrantier) April 19, 2020

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and UAPD are on the scene at Moody Music Building. Reported smoke & fire from roof of Moody Music Bldg. No injuries. Cause not yet determined. Please avoid area. Keep distance from others. Updates to come. — UA_Safety (@UA_Safety) April 19, 2020