UAH updates COVID-19 Notification Protocol

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The University of Alabama at Huntsville says it is changing its COVID-19 Notification Protocol so that going forward, only the dean of students will be able to cancel class for COVID-19 exposures.

A UAH spokesperson tells News 19: “UAH will continue to send COVID-19 exposure notifications to those identified as close contacts of a COVID-positive individual. Students report positive cases to the Dean of Students, who determines if class cancellation is necessary.”

The University of Alabama at Huntsville officially updated its COVID-19 notification protocol on Friday September 6th. The change was announced by the university after circulating through email for more than a week.

On September 2nd, an email sent to faculty in the UAH College of Science from the College of Science Dean said quote “If there is a COVID-19 case in a classroom, by default, no notification will be sent to the instructor, department, or college. The decision about cancelling classes rests with the dean of students.”

News 19 verified the origin of that email being shared online.

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, they will only report it to the dean of students, not their professors.

Under the new policy, the Dean won’t tell a professor when a student tests positive in their classroom.

UAH COVID-19 notification protocol can be found here.