UAH to require masks, face coverings indoors regardless of vaccination status

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — When students return to campus at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), masks will be required indoors regardless of vaccination status.

The new health guidance will begin on Monday, August 9 with the college monitoring COVID-19 data as the semester goes on.

Exceptions to the rule include:

  • When alone in offices or private work areas
  • Inside residence hall rooms
  • While eating or drinking
  • While actively engaged in exercise

The college will update the UAH COVID-19 Campus Guidelines as more information becomes available.

