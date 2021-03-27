UAH students, faculty serve as extra hands administering COVID-19 vaccine throughout Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With the push to get as many people vaccinated against COVID-19 as quickly as possible, and with more vaccine doses becoming available, the challenge now is having enough medical professionals to give them.

Nursing faculty and students have stepped up to the plate all over the country, some of those volunteers answering the call include future nurses from the University of Alabama at Huntsville.

“Initially I was pretty nervous!” First-year nursing student Emily Hapsic said.

Hapsic said this was her first time out of the lab and interacting with real community patients. Any nerves she had going into the process, quickly disappeared with busy hands.

Nearly 180 students and more than 15 faculty members helped out at vaccine clinics and health departments across North Alabama.

“I couldn’t tell you how many we have given because sometimes it’s really busy. It seems like people are coming as quick as they can to get it. Overall, I’m just happy to be a part of it,” First-year nursing student Levi Sawyer said.

Students must get validated before vaccinating a patient; meaning, they have to prove to their professors via lab test that they have perfected the skill.

“They have to demonstrate that skill satisfactory before we ever send them out to the community,” Clinical Assistant Professor Sandy Sommerkamp said.

Sommerkamp is one of the professors that go to the clinics and health departments with students when it comes their time to administer vaccines.

She said pre-pandemic, the age group of students would be practicing their bedside manner elsewhere.

“Normal for this level, instead of going to give vaccines at vaccine facilities, going to different facilities like acute care hospitals,” Sommerkamp said.

Now, she said they’re getting invaluable experience on the front lines.

With a shortage of hands to provide these vaccines, clinical instructor Kathy Morrison says not only ADPH, but individual facilities in need are grateful for the extra help.

“The feedback from the health departments and the clinics has been just phenomenal,” Morrison said. “We’re just really proud of how they’ve represented themselves as a nurse and as a UAH student out in the community.”

For many of these future nurses, it’s an experience they’ll carry with them for the rest of their careers.

“I’m very very proud. Proud of myself and everybody that’s been out there helping in the communities. We’re a part of history and we’re making a difference. It really matters,” Hapsic said.