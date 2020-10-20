UAH students call for release of police video in controversial traffic stop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A UAH student group is calling on the university president to release video of a controversial traffic stop involving a 17-year-old boy.

Chargers for Change sent a letter to UAH President Darren Dawson with a list of actions that the group said it wants to see in response to the Oct. 3 traffic stop.

The boy’s mother said campus police pulled him over on Sparkman Drive for a cracked tail light and searched him and his vehicle. She said they also asked him repeatedly if he was high or had drugs. He was ultimately released without a citation or warning.

On Monday Dawson said he met with the teen and his family and apologized for the incident, which happened after the teen had left his work. He also said “corrective actions” had been taken and said police would undergo additional training and have their policies and procedures reviewed.

Chargers for Change’s letter calls for increased training as well, but goes further and asks that the officers involved in the stop be fired. Among other things, the group said it also wants the video of the stop released, and asked for UAH Police Chief Michael Snellgrove to “openly take acoountability for his role in the creation and perpetuation of the environment that at best condoned, and at worst encouraged, the unacceptable behavior perpetrated by members of the UAH Police Department in a public forum.”

UAH officials had not yet responded to a request for comment early Tuesday evening.