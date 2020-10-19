UAH president outlines way forward after campus police incident

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — UAH’s president says “corrective actions have been taken” after an Oct. 3 traffic stop involving a 17-year-old boy.

UAH President Darren Dawson said he met with Caleb Crutcher and his parents and told them the incident had been investigated and corrective actions had been taken.

Dawson did not elaborate on what those corrective actions consisted of. He said his administration also apologized to the family for the incident and had a conversation about how UAH could improve service to the campus and the Huntsville community.

Crutcher’s mother, Chanda, posted on Facebook that a UAH officer pulled Caleb over near the campus for a minor traffic violation on Oct. 3. Despite not being cited for anything and doing nothing suspicious, his mother said, the officer searched Caleb and his vehicle and was asked repeatedly if he was high on weed or crack. She said police video she viewed also showed police asking if he had “dead prostitutes in the car.”

Since Chanda Crutcher’s post on Facebook, UAH students and the campus NAACP chapter have called for more transparency and accountability from the campus police department.

Dawson’s statement Monday afternoon stated the school has an action plan that includes reviewing campus police policies and procedures and increasing awareness of ways to report concerns, such as the UAHPD Citizen Complaint Form and Ethics Hotline. The department also will undergo more training, he said.

Dawson said they also will for a committee of campus partners to review UAH police practices, policies and procedures. THe committee will be headed by Laterrica Shelton, UAH’s vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

“Together we will work diligently to strengthen our community relationships and ensure all members of our community are treated fairly, equitably, and with understanding,” Dawson said.