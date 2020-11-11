UAH planning to build multi-purpose facility for hockey program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The University of Alabama in Huntsville announced plans to build a multi-purpose facility on the UAH campus that would be home to the Charger Hockey Program.

The university made the announcement Wednesday.

UAH says they are working to continue the UAH Division I ice hockey program on a long-term basis with the support of alumni as well as the university administration and the Huntsville community.

“The UAH hockey program has a long and cherished history,” UAH President Darren Dawson said. “We are truly grateful for the vital support from our alumni and community as we work together to ensure that the legacy of UAH hockey continues.”

According to the release, the facility will be subject to approval of the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees based on the Board’s established criteria, which includes achieving fundraising goals, developing a sustainable business plan, and aligning with UAH’s budget parameters.

“This is an exciting time for UAH hockey,” UAH Athletic Director Cade Smith said today. “The UAH administration and our alumni have come together to make a long-term multi-million dollar, multi-year financial commitment so UAH hockey not only survives but becomes a major Division I leader that competes for conference titles and national championships.

