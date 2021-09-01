UAH establishes endowment to support performing arts

UAH Department of Music held a Concert on the Lawn Friday evening, April 16, 2021. It featured performances by UAH Choirs, Wind Ensemble, and Jazz Ensemble. (Michael Mercier/UAH).

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The University of Alabama in Huntsville has established an endowment to help fund the school’s performing arts programs.

In honor of the Endowment to Support the Performing Arts establishment, an anonymous donor is also offering a matching gift of up to $10,000 for every dollar given between September 1st and December 3rd.

“I hope we will have a cultural renaissance as a result of COVID,” Dr. C. David Ragsdale, Professor and Chair of the Department of Music and Theatre at UAH said. “The arts are essential to our emotional well-being, and at no time have we felt that more than during this pandemic.”

Dr. Raglandalso said that endowments can help programs respond to changing circumstances like the COVID-19 pandemic but it can also help them grow strategically.

“This gift highlights the value of music and theatre within the UAH and Huntsville communities,” Dr. Ragsdale says, “while underscoring for students that the arts are worthy of our financial, academic and artistic investment. We are so grateful for the endowment and the matching gift.”

Growing the endowment affords the UAH performing arts programs dependable funding year after year, ensuring they can continue to produce events and reminding patrons and students of the important role the arts play. It will allow the faculty and student to continue to put on events throughout the year.

