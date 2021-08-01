UAH establishes commercial arts and technology lab

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) has officially launched a brand-new commercial arts and technology lab.

In partnership with the university’s Rotorcraft Systems Engineering and Simulation Center (RSESC), the departments of Art, Art History, and Design established the collaborative effort to create something that can benefit all of their programs.

The lab was formed for students to connect the university’s commercial art programs with industry partners.

The capabilities of the lab include virtual engineering and 3D asset development to 2D and 3D animation for classified and unclassified projects.

“Many people think of animation and interactive tools as being limited to gaming, movies, TV, etc.,” explained Vinny Argentina, an associate professor of art animation and game design at UAH. “But the truth is, animation and interactive tools are much more widely used across many industries.”

Argentina cited the tools and processes being necessary for everything from making video games and films to simulations, virtual engineering projects, and marketing and advertising projects.

The lab is structured to be a joint effort between faculty, staff, and students.