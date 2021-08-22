UAH College of Business opens new cybersecurity lab

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The University of Alabama in Huntsville’s (UAH) newest cybersecurity lab is open, just in time for the fall semester.

The state-of-the-art lab will focus on providing resources that position the UAH College of Business at the forefront of this developing field.

Dr. Jason Greene, dean of the College of Business, says the lab will offer the students opportunities to learn in an environment that “fosters collaboration and a team approach.”

“The cybersecurity lab will leverage the specialized cybersecurity programs in the College of Business to educate students and train-up well-rounded professionals with the knowledge and expertise needed to secure and defend businesses and organizations against cybersecurity threats,” Greene stated.

The lab was built on three functions:

Virtual cyber teaching and resources, allowing students to access cloud-hosted tools and environments with virtual network configurations as a hedge against technology disuse

Collaborative teaching, designed to facilitate a student-focused learning environment and a team-based problem solving and analysis program

Digital forensics, including workstations, imagers, and other forensic tools to provide a hands-on approach in detecting, investigating, and analyzing cyber breaches

Additionally, the lab was created to host team-based cyber events, like “hackathons,” workshops, and even capture the flag competitions.

“Our industry and community partners have emphasized the need for cybersecurity professionals at all levels of the organization,” Greene concluded. “With the cybersecurity lab, our undergraduates will be better prepared than ever.”