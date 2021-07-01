UAH announces new elementary education scholarship dedicated to lifelong teacher

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The University of Alabama at Huntsville (UAH) announced the establishment of a new scholarship for elementary education, dedicated in memory of Carol Perkins.

The scholarship was created by Perkins’ husband, F. Clark Boles, through a $200,000 commitment to the UAH College of Education. It will benefit junior and senior undergraduate students who portray good character and require financial need while pursuing a degree in elementary education.

Perkins was described by her husband as a “woman who was a lifelong teacher of third grade, fourth grade, and preschool four-year-olds.”

“I thought about Carol’s love for children and the impact she had on so many children and parents,” said Boles. “Carol and her three sisters grew up in Marion, Ala. where their father worked for Judson College. All four girls attended Judson and graduated to become teachers.”