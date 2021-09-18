UAB pauses vaccine requirement in face of federal mandate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham has ended a COVID vaccine requirement for medical employees as officials await details about a federal mandate for health care workers.
UAB Health in August announced employees and others working in its hospitals and clinics must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 12.
The employer announced Friday that it was withdrawing the policy in the face of the coming federal mandate.
President Joe Biden this month announced a sweeping new vaccination push. The expansive rules mandate workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.