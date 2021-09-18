UAB pauses vaccine requirement in face of federal mandate

Ten UAB experts, with specialties ranging from public health to infectious diseases, to pediatrics, will serve as investigators for the new Alabama Regional Center for Infection Prevention and Control. (Photo by: Steve Wood | UAB.edu)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham has ended a COVID vaccine requirement for medical employees as officials await details about a federal mandate for health care workers.

UAB Health in August announced employees and others working in its hospitals and clinics must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 12.

The employer announced Friday that it was withdrawing the policy in the face of the coming federal mandate.

President Joe Biden this month announced a sweeping new vaccination push. The expansive rules mandate workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.