UAB nurses refused to clock in, citing “lack of equal compensation”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Over two dozen UAB Emergency Room night shift nurses refused to clock in, citing, among other things, a lack of equal compensation.

Several nurses have spoken out about the difficulty of serving during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are here fighting for equal compensation,” a nurse on the scene said. “We’re fighting for what we deserve.”

“It has been very overwhelming” during this surge of COVID-19, another nurse said. “We don’t feel appreciated. We want someone to come down and be willing to negotiate with us.”

The nurses told CBS 42’s Art Franklin that patient care is not being compromised by the collection action.

UAB released a statement on the issue Monday evening.

“The COVID pandemic and recent Delta variant surge have stressed the healthcare system and put tremendous pressure on our staff – including nurses on the front lines. We are aware of our nurses’ concerns and are working to address them while adjusting operations to provide the highest quality care to our patients who need us. We encourage a dialogue with our employees – particularly in difficult times like these. Our community can help us support our nurses and all our employees by wearing masks and getting vaccinated to curb the pandemic that continues to put pressure on those who have been working to serve our state.” UAB Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Terri Poe