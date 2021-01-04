UAB Medical School Dean urges confidence in COVID-19 vaccines

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Hospital Monday reported a new record for COVID-19 patients, 507 systemwide. That total includes 270 patients at Huntsville Hospital main and Madison Hospital.

There are 133 patients in the ICU systemwide and 81 patients on ventilators.

While hospitals are coping with the heaviest patient loads since the pandemic began, Alabama and other states are administering vaccines, aimed at stopping the virus.

Dr. Roger Smalligan, dean of the UAB Medical School in Huntsville, spoke today about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.

During a conference call Monday Smalligan said while much of the local medical community is embracing the chance to get the vaccine, that’s not true of all of his colleagues.

“I think the hesitancy is people see a lot of people go through it and have very little,” he said. “They get a mild covid case. Of course, that’s the vast majority of people, thank God. But we don’t know. You have some healthy people who are getting really, really sick and dying from this disease.

“And you know, do you really want to play that, to me it’s almost like a Russian roulette kind of game.”

Dr. Smalligan says the smart move is to take the vaccine.

“We’ve got an effective vaccine that is 95 percent protective, you know what I mean?” he said. “I feel like the risk of something bad happening is very, very small.”

What is largely unknown is how long the vaccine effects will last.

“I have hope that this is going to be a much more durable vaccine and a much more durable protection than a flu shot,” Smalligan said. “The reason being, that this spike protein apparently is fairly stable.”

Mask wearing is encouraged even post-vaccine, Dr. Smalligan said.

“What they’re saying is, that these vaccine trials we feel, have pretty much shown, proven that they’re very effective at helping people not get sick from the coronavirus. OK, 95 percent effective to not get sick. What they don’t know is how many people who may have got the vaccine may have had a super mild case and they actually had some virus that they could have shared.”

The State of Alabama continues to show it’s received more than 127,000 doses of vaccine, but about 16 percent of the doses have so far been administered.