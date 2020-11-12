UAB doctor says COVID-19 reinfection more likely than initially thought

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Madison County now reports 10,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Across the state, there have been more than 210,000 cases reported since March.

With COVID-19 case rates surging across the U.S., doctors at UAB are on the front lines of treatment and research.

And now, doctors are seeing cases of individuals who have contracted COVID-19 for a second time.

“In fact we’ve treated more than one, and I suspect we’ll be seeing more too, now that more people are getting infected,” said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the UAB Division of Infectious Diseases.

The CDC says reinfections remain rare, but details are limited.

This is the current guidance on the CDC website:

“CDC is actively working to learn more about reinfection to inform public health action. CDC developed recommendations for public health professionals to help decide when and how to test someone for suspected reinfection. CDC has also provided information for state and local health departments to help investigate suspected cases of reinfection. We will update this guidance as we learn more about reinfection.”

Marrazzo said the problem is likely going to be more common than initial projections.

“When the first cases were reported the emphasis was, ‘Well this was really uncommon and probably isn’t going to happen very often,’ I think it’s maybe not that uncommon,” she said.

The way humans deal with other coronaviruses provides clues on the likelihood of reinfection, Marrazzo said.

“You know initially they were saying less than 1 percent,” she said. “I’m not really sure it’s going to be that low. Maybe as high as 5 percent or even 10 percent. Why do I say that? Because coronaviruses, as we have talked about before, are part of the spectrum of viruses that cause the common cold. We get common colds a lot, and we get common colds from different coronaviruses and sometimes the same coronaviruses winter after winter.”

What about post-COVID immunity?

“I don’t think the immunity, the natural immunity is particularly long-lasting,” Marrazzo said. “And they’ve happened pretty much after about three months, which makes sense because your antibody probably doesn’t last beyond three- to four-months, maybe, though we have some debate about that. So, I do think reinfections are a risk.”

Marrazzo said they tell the patients they see, even those who have been infected, to continue to follow the same COVID precautions.

“Please, if you’ve had COVID before don’t assume you’re not susceptible again,” she said. “It may mean your second infection isn’t as severe. It doesn’t mean you can’t transmit it. So, even if you don’t have a bad infection the second time, you’re still able to give it to somebody who might have a bad infection the first time.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health said Thursday it is tracking possible reinfection cases, but so far, it hasn’t found any that meet the CDC reporting definition. But ADPH added, UAB’s clinical experience may not meet CDC’s current guidelines, because of original test access and other issues.

“Medical providers report possible cases of reinfection to the Alabama Department of Public Health,” an ADPH spokeswoman told News 19 Thursday. “The health department completes an investigation of the case according to CDC guidelines. Special review of initial and repeat laboratory testing for SARSCoV, along with other information, is done.

“Some persons’ initial test specimens from their first episode of COVID-19 may not be available for review. For example, if a person was diagnosed with a rapid antigen test, that specimen will not be available for comparison. As there are specific elements for a case to be called a reinfection, not every clinical case may meet all the parameters outlined by CDC.”

