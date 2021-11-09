UA System picks Chuck Karr as interim UAH president

Chuck Karr, former Dean of Engineering at University of Alabama (Photo by Kent Gidley/Provided by University of Alabama System)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The University of Alabama System chancellor announced an interim replacement Tuesday for UAH president Darren Dawson.

Chuck Karr, who recently retired from the University of Alabama after 26 years, will start Dec. 1 as the interim president of UAH. He will serve for at least the next year and a half, according to the university.

The UA System Board of Trustees will vote on Karr’s appointment Wednesday.

Dawson, who became president of UAH in June 2019, announced his plans to retire Monday. His last day will be Dec. 31, and he will work with Karr to ensure a seamless transition, according to the university.

Karr has three engineering degrees from UA and retired from the university as the dean of the school’s College of Engineering.

“Dr. Karr has a proven track record of transforming The University of Alabama’s College of Engineering into a dynamic research and academic powerhouse,” UA System Chancellor Finis St. John said in a news release. “The Board of Trustees and the University of Alabama System have made the success of UAH a top priority, and I am confident that Dr. Karr is well-positioned to help UAH reach its full potential.”