UA student sends hundreds of letters to nursing homes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama senior, Demarcus Rudolf, is raising money for greeting cards to send to various nursing homes.

These efforts come as concerns raise over residents getting increasingly lonely while visiting restrictions remain in effect during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just want you to know that I love and care about you and I hope you are having a good day.”

These are the words a recipient of a card from Mary’s Dream can expect to see. It’s a simple message of hope that Rudolf said gives many the love they’ve been missing since restrictions went into place.

“I had a grandma cry right on me and I wanted to cry right there with her,” Rudolf recalled a time when he visited a nursing home with gifts – a frequent activity of his.

A photo of Rudolf visiting someone in a nursing home.

The efforts are part of the work he does for his foundation, Mary’s Dream – named after his late Grandma. Rudolf said he created the foundation shortly after his grandmother’s passing about 10 years ago.



Photos of Rudolf’s grandmother.

“I do it for Grandma,” Rudolf said.

Staying active with Mary’s Dream has remained Rudolf’s priority through the pandemic – even while working two part-time jobs while he was back home during summer vacation in Daphne, AL.

Rudolf said while he has been the leader of the foundation, he’s had help from those close to him.

“My brothers, my mom, my friends, my Granddaddy,” he said. My Granddaddy helps the most.”

While Rudolf studies Education at the University of Alabama, his roommate Isaiah Marshall helps him write and send cards as well.

“Tell me where you’re gonna be and I’ll be there,” Rudolf said is a typical response he would get from Marshall when he asks for help.

Rudolf and Marshall working together on cards in their apartment.

Rudolf is working on 150 cards and plans to continue to do this and appreciates any donations.

You can help him help others on his GoFundMe page.

