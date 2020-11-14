UA renames building named after former president, slavery supporter

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama has renamed another building on its campus that bared the name of a controversial figure.
Manly Hall, the home of the school’s department of religious studies and department of gender and race studies, will now be known as President’s Hall, according to Shane Dorrill with the university.
The building was named after UA’s second president, Basil Manly, who served the role from 1837-1855. He was an evangelist who also supported the south’ secession from the Union and also slavery. He served as the Confederate government’s first chaplain as well.
The change was approved by the school’s board of trustees. You can read the full amendment below:
