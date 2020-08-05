UA decides to rename Nott Hall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama Systems Board of Trustees voted to pass a resolution that would change the name of Nott Hall on the University of Alabama’s campus to Honors Hall.

The resolution was passed Wednesday at a special board meeting. The change to Honors Hall is due in part to the fact that the building houses the Honors College at UA. The name is temporary.

The building was originally named after Josiah Nott who helped found the medical college at UA in Mobile. But board members say Nott also supported slavery and misused medical evidence to try and argue the superiority of white people.

This comes after the board also voted to remove plaques on campus that honor members of the Confederacy.

