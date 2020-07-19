U.S. Space & Rocket Center to suspend week-long Space Camp programs starting in September

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is suspending certain programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pat Ammons, Senior Director of Communications, said week-long space camp programs will be suspended through spring 2021.

She said many participants in the week-long programs during that time frame are students from other parts of the United States and abroad. Ammons said they hope to reopen week-long programs when the individual camps begin in 2021.

She added certain corporate and weekend Space Camp programs will still continue as scheduled.