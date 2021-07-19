U.S. Space & Rocket Center hosts launch party for Blue Origin flight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is hosting a launch party on July 20 for Blue Origin’s first ‘crewed’ flight.

The party is being held at the Davidson Center for Space Exploration and the launch will be viewed on their large digital wall. There will be space-themed activities and blue-themed breakfast items, according to a press release.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m., and the launch is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. The event will end no later than 9:30.

Admission is free for members and $5 for the public. Admission is for the event only and does not include access to the museum after the launch party.

The Rocket Center will also be celebrating its recent $1 million grant awarded by Bezos.

The 3-person crew aboard the flight consists of Jeff Bezos, Wally Funk, an 82-year-old Space Camp Hall of Fame member, and Oliver Daeman, a teenager who won the opportunity from a charity donation. Funk will be the oldest person to reach the ‘Karman’ line of space, and Daeman will be the youngest person to reach space.