U.S. Space & Rocket Center holds vaccination clinic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is partnering with Huntsville Hospital to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, August 5, from 9 a.m. to Noon, in the lobby of the Davidson Center for Space Exploration.

Registered nurses from Huntsville Hospital will provide the first of the two-part Pfizer vaccine.

A follow-up clinic for the second vaccination in the series will take place on Thursday, August 26, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Rocket Center will also issue stickers as an added incentive to get the vaccines. The stickers will give access to the Davidson Center’s Saturn V Hall for those receiving their first shot.

After their second shot, vaccinated individuals at the clinic will receive a ticket to visit the entire center either on the day of the clinic or another day of their choice.

For more information, visit rocketcenter.com.

