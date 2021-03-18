U.S. Space and Rocket Center receives $250,000 donation, establishes donation campaign

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is establishing a donation campaign to help ensure it can continue to run its educational programs.

The Space Camp Explorers Club donation campaign, announced Thursday morning, will allow donors to make a monthly donation of $10, $25 or $50 in return for access to content and incentives like behind-the-scenes videos, podcasts and INTUITIVE planetarium experiences.

The announcement came as the center received a $250,000 donation from the late Keith Schonrock and Betty Schonrock to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center Education Foundation’s endowment fund.

The Space and Rocket Center, which celebrated its 51st birthday Wednesday, has endured funding issues since it was forced to close its doors to the public last year in response to the spread of COVID-19.

The center started the Save Space Camp campaign in response and was able to raise enough money to reopen and let Space Camp return in May.

More information about the foundation and how to donate can be found at rocketcenterfoundation.org.