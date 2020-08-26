U.S. Space and Rocket Center launches community day camps to help working parents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The U.S. Space & Rocket Center wants to help families in need of a structured, daylong educational environment.

The USSRC launched Community Day Camps and they start on September 7th. This new program will provide a safe learning experience for children in grades 1 through 6, according to the USSRC.

Community Day Camp hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with optional after-program care from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

The Rocket Center’s experienced staff will oversee the program while students work on their school work on their own electronic devices.

The program is $249 per week, with an additional $50 for the after-program care.

The USSRC says lunch will be provided in the Space Camp Crew Galley.

“We are pleased to offer this opportunity to our local families, many of whom are faced with the challenge of balancing virtual school and their jobs,” said Robin Soprano, USSRC Vice President of Special Programs. “Our day camp will provide children with a structured, daily schedule, and we will have a lot of fun as well.”

Masks and social distancing will be required for all staff and participants as well as daily temperature checks and symptom screening to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To register, visit rocketcenter.com.