U.S. Space and Rocket Center joining with FBI to enhance U.S. Cyber Camp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The U.S. Space and Rocket Center and the FBI entered a joint agreement Wednesday in support of U.S. Cyber Camp.

Cyber Camp is the newest of four STEM camp programs that the Rocket Center holds. It held its first session in July 2017. The program is designed to engage students in the fields of cyber security and computer science, according to the center.

Under the new agreement, the FBI will help the Rocket Center develop curriculum that includes realistic scenarios and real-life responses. Students also will get to hear from experts and tour the FBI facilities at nearby Redstone Arsenal.