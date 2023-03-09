HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The U.S. Space and Rocket Center will hold a job fair Thursday, March 9, in order to fill nearly 350 positions.

With this hiring phase, the Rocket Center’s employment will double in size, almost to pre-pandemic numbers. Once filled, all 350 jobs will start immediately.

The jobs range from full-time to seasonal. A few of the positions they will be hiring for are as follows:

Space Camp counselors

nurses

lifeguards

museum guides

guest services representatives

gift shop sales associates

food service workers

custodial workers

ropes course instructors

education presenters

Many of the jobs will start at $12 to $13 an hour and up, and full-time jobs will include insurance, vacation time and other benefits. Part-time employees will also receive paid time off and perks like museum passes and discounts.

The Rocket Center will be adding close to 200 more jobs around May.

The job fair will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Education Programs building at the Rocket Center. To see what jobs are available, click here.