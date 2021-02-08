U.S Space and Rocket Center brings Pathfinder back to the ground

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Those that have driven by The U.S Space and Rocket Center will have seen the changes happening to the Pathfinder shuttle stack.

For the past month, the U.S Space and Rocket Center has been taking pieces off the Pathfinder shuttle stack. Some paneling, the wings, the 3 RS-25 engines, and the tail all had to come down.

Now, it is the Pathfinder shuttle’s turn.

Monday afternoon two large cranes worked together to lift the 127,000- pound shuttle test article off the external tank.

The Rocket Center received a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service last summer and with matching donations from several sources, they were able to begin the restoration project.

This project is expected to be a multi-year, multi-million-dollar endeavor. A donation can be made at Support the Pathfinder.

Pathfinder’s next step will be an evaluation of the interior structure by officials with NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.