U.S. Senator Doug Jones calls for more testing, HudsonAlpha says scientists hard at work

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Companies in North Alabama are part of a worldwide effort to develop new COVID-19 tests and possible treatments.

The goal is to get good information about who has it and who doesn’t as quickly as possible — and for as many people as possible. U.S. Sen. Doug Jones hosted a discussion Thursday with leaders from Huntsville’s HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology to talk about the effort.

“Right now, the United States has only tested about 17,000 people, 17,000 tests completed for every one million people in this country,” Jones said. “That ranks us 41st in the world.”

Jones said far more testing needs to be done as the U.S. reopens the economy. He said testing on a

“huge scale” is needed for schoolchildren, first responders and employees. Jones said the tests need to fast, affordable and widely accessible.

HudsonAlpha’s Neil Lamb said the first COVID-19 case in the US was reported 100 days ago, as of Wednesday, bringing suffering and worse. But, he said there’s also reason for hope.

“We will science our way through this. It is what we do, it’s what the United States does. It is what is happening globally,” Lamb said. “Scientists working together, sharing data, figuring out how do we increase our understanding, improve our technology.”

HudsonAlpha President Rick Myers said HudsonAlpha is working with companies here and around the world on new COVID-19 tests. He said the science is there for major progress in a short time.

“Fairly recently tests are being developed that are much, that are fast, so you get the results back quickly, that are accurate. That’s absolutely critical that it’s accurate, but also very high throughput, and by that, meaning you don’t do just a few tests, or a few hundred tests, at a time. You do thousands or tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands,” Myers said.

Myers said another advantage of the developing new technology is the prospect that a major testing expansion wouldn’t face the same supply line challenges that are ongoing with the current test kits.

HudsonAlpha is also working with Huntsville Hospital and medical technology company iRepertorie on a COVID-19 treatment, studying antibodies developed in the body. The goal is to find if immunities are being formed, and if so, developing a means for injecting a COVID-19 patient with the antibody treatment.

“We’re already starting to see the possibility that we’re recognizing antibodies that bind to the virus, we then have to figure out whether they inactivate the virus. And then there have to be clinical trials,” Myers said.

The trials take far less time than vaccine trials, Myers said.

“I’m not predicting a particular month, but I’m hoping that we will have, the world will have, these kind of antibody treatments available within months not within a year or a year and a half,” Myers said.

Myers added there is evidence testing could soon be done using saliva or a throat swab. Lamb said the testing being worked on could also eventually include the ability for people to do COVID-19 tests at home.