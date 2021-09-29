U.S. Senate candidates speak at forum in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Six candidates for U.S. Senate made their pitch to voters at the annual meeting of the Alabama Retired State Employees’ Association and the Alabama Public Employees’ Advocacy League in Tuesday night.

Four candidates attended in person: Lynda Blanchard, Katie Britt, Mike Dunn, and Jessica Taylor. Candidates Congressman Mo Brooks and former Brandaun Dean sent in video messages.

Blanchard, who served as ambassador to Slovenia under former President Donald Trump, touted her status as a political outsider and her commitment to Trump’s “America First” agenda. She spoke about losing her son to a drug overdose and the need to stop drug trafficking at the border.

Katie Britt, who served as an aide to Senator Richard Shelby and more recently as the president of the Business Council of Alabama, gave an emotional speech about the need to take care of veterans after they return home. She also spoke about the need for “fresh blood” in Washington. Britt also advocated for sealing the southern border.

Dunn, a veteran who suffered from PTSD after being injured in Iraq, spent much of his time introducing himself to voters and sharing his personal struggles. He identified himself as a “blue-collar veteran” and opened up about his experiences with drug addiction and homelessness.

Jessica Taylor, a businesswoman from Montgomery, spoke about the need to defeat Democrats in Washington and take back control of the White House. She vowed to bring Christian conservative values to Washington. Taylor also spoke about her support of the 2nd Amendment and her recent endorsement by musician and outspoken 2nd Amendment advocate Ted Nugent.

In a video message, Congressman Mo Brooks spoke about his experience in public service and his commitment to North Alabama. Brooks said he has never in his lifetime been as concerned about what is going on in Washington as he is right now.

Brandaun Dean, the only Democrat with a presence at the event, also spoke by video message. His speech focused mainly on improving benefits for retired state employees and the need for more equality in Alabama.

In addition to the candidates, several North Alabama elected officials were in attendance, including Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Tuscumbia Mayor Carrie Underwood, and Madison County Commissioner Violet Edwards.

Alabama’s primary elections will be held on May 24th, 2022. You can register vote on the Secretary of State’s website.