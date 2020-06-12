U.S. Sen. Rand Paul introduces legislation to ban “no-knock warrants”

In Kentucky, Senator Rand Paul introduced legislation which would ban the use of “no-knock warrants.”

It would also prevent law enforcement from serving a warrant without announcing their purpose first.

The measure is called Breonna’s Law after the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police who were serving a no-knock warrant in march.

The unit that served the warrant was issued a no-knock warrant, but a decision was made prior to the night they were to knock first.

The officers and Breonna’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker say they did, but there are still questions on if the officers announced themselves.

The city of Louisville did ban no-knock warrants and say officers must wait a minimum of 15 seconds after knocking and announcing their presence when serving a warrant.

They must also wear body cameras and turn them on five minutes before, and then off at least five minutes after a warrant is served.