U.S. Postal Service unveiled five new forever stamps

U.S. Postal Service has unveiled five new forever stamps for the 2020 holiday season. Source: UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE

(CNN) – The postal service is starting off the holiday season a little early.

The USPS has unveiled five new forever stamps for the 2020 holiday season.

The Christmas stamp features the 18th-century painting of “Our Lady of Guapulo” — where a crowned Virgin Mary looks down at baby Christ in her arms.

There’s also a collection of winter scenes — which includes 10 photographs of snowy landscapes.

If you want a more whimsical stamp.. there are the holiday delights, which blends modern graphics and the traditional red, green, and white color scheme.

There’s also a new Hanukkah stamp and a Kwanzaa stamp that will be available.

USPS says these images could change prior to printing and issue dates will be announced as the season gets closer.