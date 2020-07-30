U.S. Postal Service unveiled five new forever stamps

(CNN) – The postal service is starting off the holiday season a little early.
The USPS has unveiled five new forever stamps for the 2020 holiday season.
The Christmas stamp features the 18th-century painting of “Our Lady of Guapulo” — where a crowned Virgin Mary looks down at baby Christ in her arms.
There’s also a collection of winter scenes — which includes 10 photographs of snowy landscapes.
If you want a more whimsical stamp.. there are the holiday delights, which blends modern graphics and the traditional red, green, and white color scheme.
There’s also a new Hanukkah stamp and a Kwanzaa stamp that will be available.
USPS says these images could change prior to printing and issue dates will be announced as the season gets closer.