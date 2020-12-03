U.S. Paralympics cycling event coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville has been chosen as one of four sites for the U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open.

The event will take place April 17-18, 2021, in Cummings Research Park. It is the second opportunity for cyclists to qualify for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo in the summer.

About 100 athletes are expected to compete in the event.

The athletes will compete in three different types of road cycling events including the men’s and

women’s road race, individual time trial, and handcycling team relay.

Toyota is a partner of U.S. Paralympics Cycling and also will sponsor the Huntsville event.

More info about the race will be shared on hsvchamber.org and cummingsresearchpark.com in the

months ahead.