U.S Paralympic event to be hosted in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tokyo is hosting the Paralympic games this summer but to get to Tokyo the almost 100 par athletes have to first compete in Huntsville.

Cummings Research Park will be the stage for one of four domestic cycling events, the U.S Paralympics Cycling Open, this will be the cyclists second opportunity to qualify for Tokyo.

“Huntsville is honored to host a world-class event for the U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open in 2021,” said Mayor Tommy Battle. “We’re a City that embraces a competitive spirit in all that we do, and the Paralympics adds another dimension to a community that respects and admires high performance. We’re excited for the opportunity to experience the skill, determination, and athletic prowess of these outstanding athletes and for all those who dare to dream and excel.”

The athletes will compete in three different events: road race, individual time trail, and handcycling team relay.

The events will be held Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18, 2021.

Information can be found at Huntsville Chamber of Commerce, Cummings Research Park, and U.S Para Cycling.