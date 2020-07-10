U.S. Attorney Jay Town resigning for private sector job

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – U.S. Attorney Jay Town is resigning effective July 15 to take a job in Huntsville.

Town said Friday afternoon in a statement that he is leaving to work for a privately held defense contractor and cybersecurity solutions company located in Huntsville. He said the decision to switch jobs was a difficult one.

“My role, which will begin later this year, will be significant but also has the virtue of allowing me to remain much closer to home,” Town said in a news release.

Town, 46, was appointed by President Trump to the position of United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama in August 2017. Prior to that, he was a prosecutor for the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.

The company that’s hiring Town was not disclosed. He said the company would make an announcement of its own at a later date.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr would make an announcement on his replacement in the coming days or week, according to Town’s office.