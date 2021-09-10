Tyson launches vaccination rewards sweepstakes at Alabama locations

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Tyson Foods is holding weekly drawings for thousands of dollars in cash prizes for the entire month of September, to reward team members who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Albertville, Blountsville, and Gadsden poultry plant locations are all participating, where employees who provide proof of their vaccinations will be entered for a chance to win $10,000 from Tyson Foods.

Winners will be announced weekly for each location. The drawings are part of Tyson’s program to increase COVID-19 awareness and vaccination among its employees and their families.

The sweepstakes are in addition to various other incentives the company is offering, including an enterprisewide $200 “thank you” for team members that are vaccinated.

Tyson has held over 100 vaccination events for its employees across the country since February. The company reports it has over 90,000 team members (over 75%) that have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of five cash prizes of $10,000 each will have been distributed to winners at each of the company’s locations by the end of the sweepstakes, totaling $150,000 in prizes. Employees have already said what they would do with the money if they won, including home improvement projects, buying new phones, and putting it into savings.

Tyson team members will have to voluntarily provide proof of their vaccination in order to be eligible to enter the sweepstakes.