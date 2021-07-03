Tyson Foods Inc. recalls 8.5M pounds of Ready-to-Eat Chicken products

FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2009, file photo, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark. Tyson Foods plans to administer thousands of coronavirus tests per week at its U.S. facilities under an expanded effort to protect workers and keep plants running. The Springdale, Arkansas-based company, which processes about 20% of all beef, pork and chicken in the U.S., on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, said it will randomly test employees who have no symptoms as well as those with symptoms (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

(WHNT) — Tyson Foods Inc. has recalled almost 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken products due to possible listeria contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the frozen, fully cooked products that are possibly contaminated were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021.

Consumption of food with listeria, also known as L. monocytogenes, can cause listeriosis, an infection that causes fever, muscle aches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by gastrointestinal symptoms. The infection is most common in older adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, and newborns.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. P-7089.” Consumers are advised against eating these products, and institutions should not serve these products.

All products subject to recall can be found here.