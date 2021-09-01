Tyson Foods boosting starting wages at Albertville, Gadsden facilities

FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2009, file photo, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

Hourly production workers at Tyson’s Albertville and Gadsden processing plants will get increased starting pay, the company announced Wednesday morning.

Maintenance workers at the Gadsden facility also will get the wage increase, according to a company news release.

Starting Sunday, starting production wages will go up to $15 per hour, which the company said is a $2.50 increase. Shift differential pay on second and third shifts increases to $2 per hour, which is a $1.70 increase at Gadsden and a $1.60 increase at Albertville.

Starting wages have also increased for maintenance and refrigeration team members in Gadsden. Maintenance wages increased to $18.40 an hour, and refrigeration starts at $20.24 hourly. Gadsden’s facility also is offering a $2,000 new hire bonus that will be paid out in three installments over the first year of employment, according to Tyson.

The Albertville plant is offering a referral bonus totaling $2,000 for all active team members, the company said.

Tyson said both facilities have COVID-19 protection measures including health screenings, face coverings, temperature checks, workstation dividers and ongoing testing.

All team members will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.