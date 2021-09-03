Tyson adds vacation and sick pay for vaccinated employees

Tyson Foods are strengthening the benefits offered to its fully vaccinated employees starting in January 2022.

The new incentives come just a day after the company announced it would be increasing its base pay at the Albertville and Gadsden production plants.

The company announced fully vaccinated employees can earn up to 20 hours of paid sick leave per year beginning in 2022 and are eligible for two weeks of paid administrative leave if they test positive for COVID-19 over the next six months.

New hires who are fully vaccinated will receive one week of vacation after six months of employment.

The company provided free, on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics, and they are set to continue to offer team members the vaccine in time for its November 1 deadline.

“These measures are the latest examples of our ongoing efforts to make Tyson the most sought-after place to work while reinforcing the importance of team members’ health and safety,” Johanna Söderström, the executive vice president and chief human resources officer of Tyson Foods, said in a statement.

As of September 3, more than 90,000 (or more than 75%) of the company’s U.S. team members have received at least one dose and 30,000 team members have been vaccinated since Tyson announced its vaccine requirement in early August.