MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Tyler Mann Injury Law and the Rocket City Trash Pandas will be holding a back-to-school shoe drive for local children in need on July 23.

The law firm is teaming up with HEALS, Inc., an Alabama-based non-profit, to provide new shoes for children who need them.

Tyler Mann Injury Law will sponsor the Trash Pandas’ home game on Saturday, July 23 against the Birmingham Barons.

“I clearly remember the boost of confidence I felt when I put on my first pair of back-to-school sneakers,” said Tyler Mann, owner of the firm. “I thought I could run faster and jump higher in those shoes. But what breaks my heart is that so many North Alabama kids never get to know what that feels like.”

Any attendees who bring new, child-sized shoes for children in grades 1st through 8th. They will then drop them off at the law firm’s tent, and scan a QR code to be entered to win a raffle for a $250 Academy Sports and Outdoors gift card.

Through this drive, Mann and his team hope to help more children begin the academic year confident and worry-free.

The firm is also pledging $1 of its own for every entry received, with the ultimate goal of making a $3,000 donation to HEALS, Inc.

The game will be held at Toyota Field on Saturday, July 23 at 6:35 p.m. There will also be fireworks that night. You can buy tickets online or at the box office.