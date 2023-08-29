HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Tuesday morning shooting has left two people dead, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting call on Bonnell Drive around 10:40 a.m. where two people were found shot, both were confirmed dead on the scene.

HPD said that they believe this is an isolated incident, however, the suspect has not been arrested yet.

As of 1:55 p.m. a spokesperson with HPD confirmed to News 19 that authorities are still searching for the suspect.

A News 19 crew is on the scene to bring you updates as they become available to us.

This is a developing story.