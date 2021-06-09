Two teens killed in Lawrence County crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said a single-vehicle wreck killed two Courtland teens on Tuesday, June 8.

Authorities say the driver of the 2013 Ford Mustang was traveling north on Alabama 33 near Lawrence County Road 249 when it left the roadway in a curve and struck a tree.

Both the 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

In the wake of the crash, R.A. Hubbard High School released the following statement to their Facebook page:

“In light of recent events, there will be no school activities on campus tomorrow, June 9. The ACT Camp for Thursday, June 10, will be rescheduled for a later date. Our deepest condolences are extended to the families affected by today’s tragedy. Stay strong, Chief Nation.”

There is no further information at this time, as Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash.