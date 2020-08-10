Two suspects detained, police looking for third suspect after shots are fired into Opelika police detective’s car

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika police detective escaped without injury after gunshots were fired into the car he was in on Monday. The incident happened at around 1:40 p.m. at the 100 block of Chester Avenue near Clifford Street.

According to police, two detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation in the area when the incident occurred. One of the detectives had gone inside a home at the location and was speaking to the resident, while the other detective was outside in an unmarked police car.

Investigators say a four-door car rode by the unmarked police car and began shooting into it with the detective inside. Fortunately, the detective was able to escape from the car and was not injured.

Following the shooting, the car with the suspects was stopped. At that time, two male suspects got out of the car and ran away on foot, with police chasing behind them.

One of those suspects was taken into custody by the police after the chase.

The driver of the car, a female, was also taken into custody.

The third suspect is still on the loose.

According to police, the identities of the two suspects that have been detained will not be released until formal charges are filed and they are arrested.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. You may remain anonymous.