Two students from Madison County named Presidential Scholars

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Two students from Madison County have been named 2020 Presidential Scholars.

Lawrence Zhang from James Clemens High School and Kittson Hamill from Huntsville High School are among 161 students nationwide to receive the honor. About 5,300 students nationwide were eligible.

The Department of Education said the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

The scholars will be recognized this summer “as public health circumstances permit,” the education department said.