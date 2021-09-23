Two killed in shooting at Guntersville Taco Bell

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two people are dead after a shooting Thursday night at Taco Bell in Guntersville.

According to Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson, two people were declared dead at the scene with circumstances unknown at this time.

Peterson stated that the shooter is being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Marshall Medical Center North under guard.

Officials say that they don’t believe anyone remains at-large, and everyone is accounted for at this time.

Authorities are advising everyone to avoid the area if possible.