Two rescued after Boston scaffolding incident

One man holding on to a rope, another clutched a windowsill after the scaffolding they were standing on broke under them – 13 stories high.

The two were washing windows on an apartment building in Boston and bystanders recorded the scene from below.

Unfortunately, the fire department’s ladder on the truck wasn’t tall enough to reach the two workers. So rescuers entered the building, broke one window, and were able to open the other to pull the two people to safety.

The owner of the company the two workers were from, Complete Restoration and Waterproofing, says an electrical motor malfunctioned when the two were power washing which caused the platform to fall.