Two rescued after boat capsized on Tennessee River

DECATUR, Ala. – Water rescue crews were called to the Tennessee River after a boat capsized near Decatur on Thursday.

Authorities say two men were testing a new motor when the boat flipped. The men were thrown from the boat and they swam to a nearby island.

Emergency crews took both men to the hospital.

The Morgan County Rescue Squad, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur Morgan Hospital ambulance crews and Decatur Fire and Rescue assisted in the rescue.