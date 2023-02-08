HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville businesswoman lost two of her businesses and her home in an early-morning fire last Saturday.

No one was injured in the fire, but the two businesses — Sabor Boricua and Mi Encanto — and he home are in ruins after firefighters spent several hours working to put out the flames.

The owner’s daughter, Arelis Rodriguez, started a GoFundMe.

“We’re just going to take it day by day… month by month… and do what we can,” Rodriguez said. “Economically, I don’t want them to feel like they immediately have to go back to work tomorrow or pay bills tomorrow.”

Rodriguez says her mother is still in shock and working to process what’s left of her home and business.

News 19 took a peek inside of the damage this fire left behind.

“My mom was sleeping. One of her employees that was living there got her out,” Rodriguez added. “They said everything was black — they couldn’t see at that point when they woke up and they grabbed her to get her out because she was just trying to see if there was anything she could do to stop it.”

While no one was injured in the blaze, personal belongings were destroyed.

Rodriguez says her mom has been in this building for the last 15 years. Mi Encanto, a beauty salon her mother owned, was connected to Sabor Boricua. She opened the shop back in 2009, and Sabor Boricua in 2019. She lived above the building alongside three of her employees.

“One of them woke up — he kept coughing and he didn’t know why,” Rodriguez said. “He kept drinking water to see if it would clear his throat. When he looked around, he said everything was just dark. There was smoke, and he said there were flames – especially in his bedroom where the fire was the strongest.”

Rodriguez says her mom loves to cook and enjoyed serving members in the community.

It’s something she says her mom would love to get back to doing, but for now… the family is taking it day by day.

“She’s in my home and we’re going to try and make sure we set her up so that she feels a little bit more like she’s at home,” Rodriguez concluded. “She had a routine of waking up every morning and then going downstairs to open up shop… I think she’s missing that routine. It’s really tough on her.”

Huntsville Fire & Rescue are still investigating the cause of the fire. Check out the full story this weekend on our newscasts on News 19.